Junior Miss India Season 3: Celebrating Young Talent and Culture

Junior Miss India Season 3 concluded in Indore, showcasing the talents and aspirations of young girls across India. Participants from 25 states competed in age categories, highlighting cultural diversity and empowerment. The event also hosted the Indian Young Celebrity Influencer Awards 2025, celebrating youthful contributions to entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:42 IST
Grand Finale of Junior Miss India 2025 Season 3 and National Girl Child Fest Hosted in India's Cleanest City - Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
In a vibrant celebration of talent and culture, Junior Miss India Season 3 concluded on January 5, 2025, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. As India's cleanest city, Indore provided a picturesque backdrop for the event at the prestigious Marriott Indore.

The competition, featuring 125 young contestants from 25 states and 40 cities across four age groups, was a testament to young dreams and aspirations. Designed to instill leadership and self-belief among girls aged 5-16, the event was more than just a pageant—it's a movement for empowerment and cultural celebration.

An esteemed panel of judges, including mentor Unnati Singh, actors Jaideep Singh and Monika Khanna, and influencer Shillpa Kataria Singh, oversaw the event. Participants underwent extensive training, showcasing their talents and vibrant Indian cultural traditions. The grand finale also included the Indian Young Celebrity Influencer Awards 2025, recognizing contributions from young celebrity children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Latest News

