Junior Miss India Season 3: Celebrating Young Talent and Culture

In a vibrant celebration of talent and culture, Junior Miss India Season 3 concluded on January 5, 2025, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. As India's cleanest city, Indore provided a picturesque backdrop for the event at the prestigious Marriott Indore.

The competition, featuring 125 young contestants from 25 states and 40 cities across four age groups, was a testament to young dreams and aspirations. Designed to instill leadership and self-belief among girls aged 5-16, the event was more than just a pageant—it's a movement for empowerment and cultural celebration.

An esteemed panel of judges, including mentor Unnati Singh, actors Jaideep Singh and Monika Khanna, and influencer Shillpa Kataria Singh, oversaw the event. Participants underwent extensive training, showcasing their talents and vibrant Indian cultural traditions. The grand finale also included the Indian Young Celebrity Influencer Awards 2025, recognizing contributions from young celebrity children.

