IndiaAI and Microsoft Unite to Propel AI Advancement in India

IndiaAI has partnered with Microsoft to promote AI development in India, targeting 500,000 skilling by 2026. The initiative includes AI Centers of Excellence and Productivity Labs across various states, focusing on rural innovation. This comes as Microsoft plans a $3 billion investment in India's AI and cloud infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:13 IST
IndiaAI and Microsoft Unite to Propel AI Advancement in India
Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella (Image: Microsoft). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards advancing artificial intelligence (AI) development in India, IndiaAI has inked a strategic agreement with tech giant Microsoft. This collaboration aims to align with India AI Mission's objectives by fostering widespread AI adoption and innovation across the country.

The agreement, announced a day after Microsoft revealed its ambitious $3 billion investment plan for cloud and AI infrastructure in India, will focus on skilling 500,000 individuals by 2026. This initiative will include students, educators, developers, government officials, and women entrepreneurs, highlighting the importance of inclusivity in this transformative journey.

Microsoft and IndiaAI plan to establish AI Centers of Excellence dubbed 'AI Catalysts' and AI Productivity Labs, which will encourage rural innovation and build an AI marketplace. Additionally, efforts are underway to develop foundational AI models with Indic language support, ensuring that solutions are culturally and contextually relevant. The partnership underscores a commitment to democratize AI access, drive economic growth, and position India as a leader in the AI domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

