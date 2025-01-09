Left Menu

Tuhin Kanta Pandey Takes Charge as Revenue Secretary with Dual Role

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the revenue secretary in India's Finance Ministry, while he continues as the finance secretary. Replacing Arunish Chawla, Pandey's distinguished career spans key roles in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, and public enterprises with a strong background in finance and administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:10 IST
Tuhin Kant Pandey, Revenue Secretary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Tuhin Kanta Pandey has been appointed as the new revenue secretary in the Finance Ministry, according to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). Notably, he will maintain his position as finance secretary. Pandey previously held the role of secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Department of Public Enterprises.

This appointment sees Pandey succeeding Arunish Chawla, who stepped into the role following Sanjay Malhotra's move to the Reserve Bank of India as Governor. Chawla has now been transferred to serve as the new Secretary of DIPAM, as stated in the official notification.

A 1987 batch IAS officer from the Odisha cadre, Pandey has an extensive background in economics and public finance. Holding a master's degree in Economics and an MBA, he has held multiple positions both in Odisha and at the national level. His recent roles included a lengthy tenure as DIPAM Secretary and a significant role in financial policy development, showcasing a career replete with institutional innovations and strategic leadership in economic policy formation. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

