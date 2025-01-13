Sattva Sukun Lifecare Announces 3:5 Bonus Shares Amid Stellar Performance

In a strategic move, Mumbai's Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has unveiled a bonus issue in a 3:5 ratio, slated for January 17, 2025. This announcement follows the Board of Directors' approval on December 2, 2024.

Shareholders will receive three new equity shares for every five shares held, confirmed during the Extraordinary General Meeting on December 28, 2024. This comes after Sattva Sukun Lifecare reported exceptional financial results, with Q3 2024 profits skyrocketing by 125% and net sales jumping over 240%.

Continuing its growth trajectory, Sattva Sukun has recently secured a substantial order from Mangalam Brands Pvt. Ltd., signifying strong market demand. With over six years of industry experience, the company remains a leader in the aroma burner sector, committed to quality and innovation.

