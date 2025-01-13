Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Bridging Future: Progress and Milestones

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is making significant strides, with the completion of a 210-meter-long pre-stressed concrete bridge over National Highway-48. Located in Dabhan village, Kheda district, Gujarat, the bridge was finalized on January 9, 2025, linking the Anand and Ahmedabad bullet train stations. Utilizing the Balanced Cantilever Method, a technique preferred for longer spans, this advance is part of the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd's efforts to enhance connectivity.

Featuring 72 precast segments, the bridge includes four spans configured at 40 meters, 65 meters, 65 meters, and 40 meters respectively. Key progresses in the high-speed rail project encompass the completion of a 253-kilometer viaduct, 290 kilometers of girder casting, and 358 kilometers of pier construction. Bridges across 13 rivers and five steel bridges also mark the project's achievements, coupled with the installation of noise barriers over 112 kilometers and ongoing track construction at various sites in Gujarat.

Integral to the project is a 21-kilometer tunnel connecting Bandra Kurla Complex and Thane in Maharashtra, currently in progress. Palghar district sees the development of seven mountain tunnels, using the New Austrian Tunneling Method, with one already completed in Valsad district, Gujarat. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project traverses the economically vibrant states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, linking business hubs like Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. A feasibility study by JICA estimated the project's Economic Internal Rate of Return at 11.8%, affirming its potential economic benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)