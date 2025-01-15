Left Menu

Akasa Air Faces Regulatory Heat: DGCA Issues Multiple Warnings

Akasa Air's accountable manager, Vinay Dube, also the founder and CEO, received a warning letter from the DGCA for regulatory lapses. The airline faced action for non-compliance regarding dangerous goods handling and pilot training. DGCA urged immediate corrective measures following incidents including improper lithium battery handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 10:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift move, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sent a warning to Vinay Dube, the accountable manager of Akasa Air, highlighting regulatory oversights just days after cautioning the airline over handling dangerous goods.

Sources revealed that two specific incidents triggered the reprimand— a hard aircraft landing and failure to update the operations manual on time, prompting DGCA's alert to avoid future non-compliance.

Amid increased scrutiny, Akasa Air also faces penalties for passenger compensation delays, with DGCA requiring internal audits and more stringent checks on cargo compliance to avert similar violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

