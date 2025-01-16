Left Menu

Spencer's Swift Shift: Quick Commerce Takes Off in West Bengal

Spencer's Retail has entered the quick commerce market, starting operations in West Bengal. Utilizing its existing stores, the retail chain aims to deliver within 20-30 minutes and may use existing outlets or develop dark stores if necessary. The initiative focuses on enhancing delivery services without additional capital expenditure.

Spencer's Retail has announced its entry into the quick commerce sector, beginning operations in West Bengal. The prominent retail chain aims to fulfill orders swiftly, promising delivery within 20-30 minutes by leveraging its existing stores.

Chairman Shashwat Goenka stated that the current infrastructure of 89 stores will accommodate quick commerce needs in both Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. This expansion will implement a third-party delivery system without incurring extra capital expenditures.

Goenka also revealed Spencer's future plans, including increasing online orders and possibly building a network of dark stores if necessary. The company has exited South India and NCR to focus on Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, seeking greater efficiency through geographical consolidation.

