Left Menu

China's Historic $3.7 Billion Investment Boosts Sri Lanka's Economy

China has pledged a $3.7 billion investment in Sri Lanka for an advanced oil refinery, marking the largest-ever foreign investment in the island. This followed Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's visit, where 15 agreements were signed, enhancing BRI cooperation and expanding China-Sri Lanka relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:10 IST
China's Historic $3.7 Billion Investment Boosts Sri Lanka's Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China is set to inject $3.7 billion into Sri Lanka for the construction of a state-of-the-art oil refinery, marking the largest foreign investment in the country to date. The announcement was made during Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's state visit to China.

On Thursday, President Dissanayake engaged with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, urging further investment from China. During his visit, 15 agreements were inked, including a significant one between Sri Lanka's Ministry of Energy and Sinopec.

The refinery will boast a capacity of two lakh barrels and will be located in the strategic port city of Hambantota, where China has a 99-year lease. This development comes amid India's concerns over Chinese ship visits and underscores China's influence in Sri Lanka as the island navigates its economic recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025