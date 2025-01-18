Left Menu

DELLORTO Showcases Vision for Tomorrow’s Mobility at AutoExpo 2025

At AutoExpo 2025, DELLORTO focuses on its Italian identity through DN4, highlighting four key areas: Motorsport, Injection, Electric, and Aftermarket. The event features innovative products, including a tribute carburettor, promising advancements in sustainable mobility across combustion and electric engines.

Andrea DELLORTO, Vice President of DELLORTO Spa. Image Credit: ANI
At the much-anticipated AutoExpo 2025, DELLORTO is set to spotlight its DN4, underscoring its strong Italian heritage. Embracing a fusion of innovation and tradition, DELLORTO seeks to share its motorsport passion with an international audience comprising enthusiasts, friends, and partners.

The exhibition stand will feature standout DELLORTO-equipped vehicles, like the Aprilia 457 and FANTIC ISSIMO CITY L1 electric scooter. Attendees can explore the motorsport, injection, electric, and aftermarket areas, celebrating the evolution of products that have cemented DELLORTO's legacy.

In line with the theme of 'Tomorrow's Mobility,' the company will showcase its cutting-edge developments in renewable fuel solutions. Demonstrating a balance between electric advancements and fortified combustion technologies, DELLORTO aims to redefine the future of sustainable transportation.

