Kaushalya Logistics Pioneers New Expansion for Adani Cement

Kaushalya Logistics Limited kicks off an expansion under the CCFA model with Adani Cement, establishing its first depot in Sarai. This move signifies a significant boost in logistics capability, promising enhanced delivery speed and reliability across the cement supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:59 IST
Kaushalya Logistics Limited Expands Footprint With Adani Cement Under CCFA Model. Image Credit: ANI
MUMBAI, India - Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a well-established player in the logistics sector, announced a major stride in its business operations with the launch of a new venture under the CCFA model, partnering with Adani Cement. The first depot for this initiative has been inaugurated in Sarai.

The company aims to expand its operations significantly, with plans to handle an impressive 3 lakh MT of cement per month. This strategic move includes the establishment of multiple depots under the new model with Adani, further bolstering KLL's logistics infrastructure and improving supply chain efficiency.

Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director of Kaushalya Logistics, highlighted the importance of this expansion, stating that it would enhance service delivery and adherence to high standards of reliability and compliance. The project is poised to significantly benefit the company's financial performance while supporting the growing needs of the cement industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

