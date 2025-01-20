Left Menu

Traffic Alert: MSRDC Schedules Expressway Closure for Bridge Girder Installation

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation has announced a three-hour traffic block on January 22-24 for girder installation on a new bridge along the Pune-bound carriageway of the expressway. Traffic from Mumbai to Pune will be diverted during the block, but Pune to Mumbai traffic remains unaffected.

Updated: 20-01-2025 22:07 IST
  • India

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) announced a three-hour traffic block scheduled for January 22, 23, and 24 to facilitate the installation of girders for a new bridge.

The installation is taking place at kilometre number 58/500 between Dongargaon and Kusgaon on the Pune-bound carriageway of the expressway. During this period, traffic from Mumbai to Pune will be rerouted via the Old Mumbai-Pune National Highway between Varsoli Toll Naka and Wadgaon.

Traffic from Pune to Mumbai will remain unaffected, with the diversion in place only from noon to 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly and can contact the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Control Room for assistance if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

