TVS Motor Company Unveils King EV MAX: Revolutionizing Urban Mobility

TVS Motor Company launches its latest eco-friendly model, the TVS King EV MAX. This electric three-wheeler boasts best-in-class features such as rapid acceleration, connectivity with TVS SmartXonnect™, and a significant range of 179 km. It's aimed at enhancing sustainable urban mobility, with availability set to expand nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:59 IST
In a major advancement for sustainable city transport, TVS Motor Company has introduced the TVS King EV MAX. This electric three-wheeler, launched today, represents a step forward in connected and eco-friendly urban mobility solutions, featuring dynamic acceleration, Bluetooth connectivity, and a considerable range of 179 kilometers per charge.

Noteworthy for its rapid 0-30 km/h acceleration within 3.7 seconds, the King EV MAX offers a top speed of 60 km/h and advanced features like real-time alerts and diagnostics via TVS SmartXonnect™. The vehicle provides fleet management solutions, ensuring efficient and profitable operations for its users.

Mr. Rajat Gupta, Business Head for Commercial Mobility at TVS Motor, stated that the launch underlines the company's commitment to sustainable last-mile connectivity. The King EV MAX is initially available in several regions including UP, Bihar, and Delhi, with plans for wider distribution soon. It is selling at Rs. 2,95,000 ex-showroom, with a comprehensive warranty and support package.

(With inputs from agencies.)

