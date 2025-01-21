Left Menu

Falcon Joins NPCI to Revolutionize India's Banking Tech Landscape

Falcon partners with NPCI to develop advanced payment solutions for India's financial ecosystem. This collaboration focuses on transformative banking products, enhancing customer experiences, and leveraging AI-driven insights. Falcon's offerings include a comprehensive Credit Card Stack and innovative Credit Line on UPI Stack, aimed at redefining credit and payments infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:55 IST
Falcon Joins NPCI Partner Program to Drive Next-Gen Credit Card Innovations for Domestic Banks. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to redefine India's banking technology landscape, Falcon has joined the NPCI Partner Program (NPP), positioning itself as a front-runner in crafting innovative solutions tailored for the unique dynamics of India's financial sector. This partnership promises groundbreaking advancements in credit and payments infrastructure, enhancing the capacity of domestic banks to tackle modern challenges.

The alliance between Falcon and NPCI focuses on developing transformative banking products, creating joint go-to-market strategies, and showcasing revolutionary technologies that reaffirm India's status as a global leader in payments solutions. By leveraging Falcon's sophisticated product lineup, banks can now deliver unmatched customer experiences and thrive in the rapidly digitizing financial arena.

Highlighted offerings by Falcon include the Portfolio Maximiser, which uses AI to boost product portfolio performance, and the Credit Card Stack, designed for seamless card issuance and processing with robust fraud protection. Additionally, the Credit Line on UPI Stack introduces scalable credit delivery methods that align with the growing demand for versatile financial services. Together, Falcon and NPCI are setting the stage for a financially empowered India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

