Navigating Growth Amid Global Uncertainties: Deloitte India Economic Outlook
Deloitte India's Economic Outlook report projects a GDP growth of 6.5-6.8% for the current fiscal, highlighting the importance of adapting to the global landscape and focusing on domestic strengths. The report emphasizes the need for economic decoupling and increased capital expenditure to drive sustainable growth amidst global uncertainties.
Deloitte India released its Economic Outlook report, forecasting India's GDP growth at 6.5 to 6.8 percent for the current fiscal year. Amidst rising global trade uncertainties, the report stresses India's need to adapt by leveraging domestic strengths to ensure sustainable growth.
While challenges persist both globally and domestically, India's rising share of high-value manufacturing exports in sectors like electronics and machinery is notable. Deloitte revised its GDP growth forecast for FY2024-25 to 6.5-6.8 percent, expecting further growth in the following year. The report reflects cautious optimism due to prevailing global trade and investment uncertainties.
Furthermore, the report emphasizes economic decoupling from global volatilities while harnessing India's untapped potential. Capital expenditure and financial policies focused on retail investors are anticipated in the upcoming Union Budget 2025-26, aiming to enhance economic resilience and stability amidst global uncertainties.
