Canon Central & North Africa Sets Bold Vision for 2025 at Annual Kickoff in Dubai

Canon Central & North Africa (CCNA) commenced 2025 on a high note with its Annual Kickoff event, held at the prestigious Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai on January 13. This gathering marked a pivotal moment to celebrate the company’s achievements, align strategic goals, and energize for the opportunities ahead in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions.

The event was graced by Canon EMEA’s President & CEO, Mr. Yuichi Ishizuka, whose presence emphasized the strategic importance of Africa as a key growth market for Canon. Joining him were other distinguished leaders, including Mr. Peter Saak, Executive Vice President of the Developing Region Business Group, and Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central & North Africa.

Africa: A Key Growth Market

As one of the fastest-growing economic regions globally, Africa’s GDP is projected to exceed $3 trillion by 2025, fueled by rapid urbanization, a burgeoning youth population, and significant infrastructure investments. Canon recognizes Africa’s immense potential and has strategically positioned itself to contribute to this growth through innovation, customer engagement, and employee empowerment.

“2025 is a pivotal year for us to tap into the opportunities Africa presents. By embracing challenges and leveraging the region's immense potential, we aim to drive meaningful growth through innovation, customer engagement, and empowering our people,” said Somesh Adukia. Drawing inspiration from Japanese entrepreneur Momofuku Ando, he highlighted resilience, creativity, and customer-centricity as the core values guiding Canon’s approach.

Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience (ICE)

This year’s event built on Canon’s ICE framework, which stands for "Innovation, Customer, and Employee Experience." In 2024, this framework enabled Canon to expand into new markets, deepen customer relationships, and enhance employee development. The 2025 theme continues to emphasize the value Canon’s employees bring to customers and partners through cutting-edge products and technologies.

Strategic Focus for 2025

Canon’s plans for 2025 include:

Expansion into Emerging Markets: Targeting new customer segments and fostering partnerships to strengthen market presence across the region.

Innovative Product Development: Delivering tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of African consumers and businesses.

Empowering Employees: Investing in training and development to enhance employee capabilities and align them with Canon’s growth objectives.

Sustainability and Community Impact: Collaborating with local stakeholders to create sustainable practices and contribute to community upliftment.

Celebration and Team Building

The kickoff event was more than a platform for strategy discussions. It featured engaging team-building activities, a gala dinner, and an awards ceremony to honor top-performing employees. These initiatives reinforced Canon’s commitment to fostering a strong, motivated workforce dedicated to achieving its vision.

Poised for Progress

With a clear strategic direction and a focus on innovation, Canon Central & North Africa is set to make 2025 a transformative year. The company aims to solidify its position as a leader in the African market, drive economic growth, and create lasting value for its customers, employees, and stakeholders.

As Canon embarks on this promising journey, it reaffirms its dedication to delivering excellence, building meaningful connections, and contributing to Africa’s bright future.