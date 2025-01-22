South Korea to Revise Airport Safety Measures After Jeju Air's Tragic Crash

In a significant move, South Korea's transport ministry has declared it will dismantle the concrete embankment at Muan International Airport, following the tragic Jeju Air crash last month, marking it as the country's deadliest domestic air disaster. The crash resulted in 179 fatalities.

Investigations are ongoing into the precise cause of Jeju Air flight 7C2216's crash, with bird strikes among the potential factors under review. However, experts believe that the massive berm supporting navigation antennas at the runway's end exacerbated the disaster's severity. In response, authorities have proposed reforms, including new foundations for antennas at seven airports like Muan and Jeju International, aimed at enhancing safety.

The transport ministry's decision follows thorough assessments of the structures housing critical Instrument Landing Systems. They confirmed plans to remove the existing concrete and reinstall the localiser in a more fragile setup at Muan airport, which remains shut down until April 18. Meanwhile, concerns over non-compliant runway designs are prompting the ministry to ensure a consistent 240-metre runway safety zone across all airports.

