Star Air's Anniversary Bonanza: 66,666 Discounted Seats Up for Grabs

Star Air has announced a special promotion to mark its sixth year in aviation, unveiling 66,666 seats available at discounted prices. The fares kick off at just Rs 1,950 for economy and Rs 3,099 for business class.

Travel enthusiasts and business professionals can benefit from this offer, valid for bookings from January 22 to January 29, with travel permitted until September 30, 2025. This move aims to expand accessibility as Star Air grows its network across both major cities and less-frequented locales in India.

The airline seeks to solidify its market position and engage customers by offering competitive prices for leisure and business trips. CEO Captain Simran Singh Tiwana highlighted the milestone as a testament to the airline's mission of connecting India's underserved regions through robust network expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)