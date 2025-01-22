Left Menu

Mittens the Jetsetter: A Tale of Unplanned Aerial Adventures

Mittens, a Maine coon cat, became an unplanned jetsetter after being left in a plane's cargo hold, making three trips between New Zealand and Australia. The incident, due to a baggage handler's oversight, ended happily with Mittens safely returned and Air New Zealand reimbursing costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Maine coon cat named Mittens unexpectedly became a globe-trotter when she was overlooked in a plane's cargo hold. The feline experienced three unexpected flights between New Zealand and Australia in just 24 hours.

Mittens was intended for a one-way journey from Christchurch to her new home in Melbourne but ended up returning to New Zealand when staff overlooked her cage. Owner Margo Neas spent anxious hours awaiting the cat's return.

The error was due to a stowed wheelchair blocking the view of Mittens' cage. Air New Zealand's pilot ensured the cargo hold was heated for Mittens' comfort, and the incident ended with the airline pledging to cover all costs and prevent future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

