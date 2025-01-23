AfDB and USTDA Renew Partnership to Advance Infrastructure Development in Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), extending their strategic collaboration for another five years. This agreement reaffirms the commitment of both organizations to advancing quality infrastructure development across Africa, promoting fair competition, and aligning procurement systems with international best practices. Key Focus Areas of the Renewed MOU:

Enhancing Procurement Systems: The partnership prioritizes strengthening national procurement systems in Africa to create transparent and efficient frameworks that align with global standards, fostering sustainable economic growth and encouraging international competition.

Project Preparation: A new element in the partnership emphasizes the design and readiness of projects, enabling USTDA and AfDB to develop a robust pipeline of bankable projects. USTDA’s project preparation grants will be leveraged to support innovative infrastructure solutions.

Leveraging U.S. Expertise: The collaboration aims to integrate U.S. companies' competitive advantages in energy, transportation, healthcare, and digital infrastructure, attracting investment while ensuring successful project implementation across the continent.

Strategic Goals

USTDA Director Enoh T. Ebong underscored the significance of the renewal, stating:

“The extension of our strategic partnership reaffirms our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable and prosperous future for Africa. By combining resources and expertise, we are delivering impactful solutions that promote high-quality, sustainable infrastructure while increasing opportunities for U.S. companies.”

The renewed MOU builds on the foundation established in 2018 under USTDA’s Global Procurement Initiative (GPI), which is dedicated to assisting public officials in emerging economies. The initiative now includes 16 partner countries and helps stakeholders understand the total cost of ownership for goods and services in infrastructure projects.

African Development Bank’s Vision

Marie Laure Akin-Olugbade, Senior Vice President of the African Development Bank, highlighted the impact of the collaboration:

“This will ensure that we continue to strengthen national procurement institutions, build capacity, and ensure effective implementation of procurement programs within our regional member countries. Our joint efforts will help develop policies and procedures that foster best procurement practices and sustainable economic growth.”

Expanding the GPI’s Reach

Since its launch in 2013, the Global Procurement Initiative has played a critical role in capacity building, equipping public officials in emerging economies with tools to improve procurement practices. This partnership aims to further enhance its impact, ensuring African nations can adopt innovative and cost-effective solutions for infrastructure development.

Broader Implications

By extending their collaboration, AfDB and USTDA reinforce their shared mission to address Africa’s infrastructure gaps. The agreement represents a significant step toward empowering African nations with the tools, expertise, and financial resources needed to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic development.

Through this partnership, both organizations aim to create a transparent procurement ecosystem that encourages investment, ensures accountability, and delivers long-lasting benefits for communities across Africa.