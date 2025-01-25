Encore-Alcom Launches India's First Auto Robotic Technology Plant

Encore-Alcom, a leading manufacturer of aluminum doors and windows, has inaugurated India's first facility equipped with auto robotic technology in Surat, Gujarat. This establishment is the country's largest plant in terms of manufacturing capacity, spanning over 1,84,000 square feet and employing 500 individuals. The company is investing Rs. 60 crores in this project.

The Surat plant, described as a state-of-the-art facility using advanced German technology, is expected to produce 35,000 square feet of doors and windows daily, according to Avuthu Shiva Koti Reddy, the founder and chairman of Encore Woodcrafts. The company aims to showcase its innovative products at the AceTech trade fair in Hyderabad.

Encore-Alcom has successfully completed around 3,500 projects globally across the US, UK, Dubai, and Europe. Director Jayanti Bhai Patola notes their collaborations with Italian designers and a focus on research and development to rival the industry's best worldwide. The company has made a mark with its 20-foot sliding doors, bolstering its reputation for quality and ease of use.

The enterprise is preparing to extend its global reach to Australia and the Middle East, bringing aluminum doors, railings, and glass facades, with materials sourced from places like Slovakia. The new Surat facility enhances their capacity, complementing an existing smaller plant, and promises further employment opportunities.

Previously known for wooden door manufacturing, Encore-Alcom now markets its aluminum products across southern and northern India under the Encore and Alcom brands. The company's strategic expansion and emphasis on high-quality raw materials signify a commitment to remaining competitive internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)