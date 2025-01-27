Transport Corporation of India Sees Robust Growth in Logistics

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) reported a 27.3% year-on-year rise in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 102 crore for the December 2024 quarter, attributed to increasing demand for warehousing and green logistics solutions in Third-party Logistics (3PL).

The firm noted a rise from the previous year's Rs 80.20 crore in the same period, with a quarter-on-quarter topline growth of 14.1% to Rs 1,153.90 crore. The company's Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes, and Amortisation (EBITDA) also grew by 15.8% year-on-year to Rs 147.8 crore.

Managing Director Vineet Agarwal highlighted TCI's diversification into emerging sectors and strategic investments in technology and logistics assets. This strategy aims to capitalize on growing market opportunities and infrastructure spending, fostering a robust future order pipeline.

