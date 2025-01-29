Supreme Court Demands Railways Overhaul Catering Management at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

The Supreme Court has demanded immediate corrective actions from the Railways regarding the management of catering stalls at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai. This follows observations of administrative lapses by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), noted by a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar.

The court referenced a Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) report that highlights 'serious negligence' from IRCTC's divisional officials. It instructed the Railway administration to review the CVC report and present it to the appropriate authorities for action within one month, with full corrective measures expected within three months.

Although the report found no criminal intent, it highlighted negligence that needs urgent rectification. The Supreme Court's intervention comes after a Bombay High Court decision concerning allegations from RTI activist Ajay B Bose, who accused Central Railway officials of fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)