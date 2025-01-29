Sailing Ahead: Mumbai's Push for Water Transport Expansion

Mumbai's waterscape is set for transformation as the Maharashtra Maritime Board prepares a detailed project report aimed at bolstering water transport facilities.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik highlighted the success of water taxis in other global regions, urging Mumbai to capitalize on its coastal advantage beyond traditional commuting methods.

The government plans to pursue public-private partnerships for services like ro-ro and ferry setups, seeking equal prominence with road and rail transports.

(With inputs from agencies.)