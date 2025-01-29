Left Menu

Sailing Ahead: Mumbai's Push for Water Transport Expansion

Maharashtra's government is planning to develop water transport facilities around Mumbai. The expansion will include water taxis, ferries, and ro-ro services. A detailed project report is expected in two months. The initiative aims to boost commuting options and infrastructure via public-private partnerships.

Updated: 29-01-2025 20:11 IST
  • India

Mumbai's waterscape is set for transformation as the Maharashtra Maritime Board prepares a detailed project report aimed at bolstering water transport facilities.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik highlighted the success of water taxis in other global regions, urging Mumbai to capitalize on its coastal advantage beyond traditional commuting methods.

The government plans to pursue public-private partnerships for services like ro-ro and ferry setups, seeking equal prominence with road and rail transports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

