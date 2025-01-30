Left Menu

Highways Under Scrutiny: Maharashtra's Road Accident Trends in 2024

Maharashtra's road accidents rose sharply in 2024 from the previous year, with the Mumbai-Pune Expressway seeing a 19% increase. Despite the rise in accidents, fatalities slightly declined by 0.20%. The Dhule district reported the highest surge in fatalities, while Wardha saw the most significant drop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:43 IST
Highways Under Scrutiny: Maharashtra's Road Accident Trends in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra has witnessed a significant rise in road accidents in 2024, according to recent data from the highway police. The state recorded 841 more accidents than in 2023, totaling 36,084 incidents.

The high-traffic Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw a dramatic 19% increase in accidents, compounding concerns with a 26% rise in fatalities. In contrast, the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway reported a decrease in both accidents and fatalities.

Districts such as Dhule showed a 25% surge in fatalities, whereas Wardha noted a 29.2% decrease. Despite the increase in accidents, the overall fatality rate saw a slight decline of 0.20% from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025