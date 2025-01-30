Highways Under Scrutiny: Maharashtra's Road Accident Trends in 2024

Maharashtra has witnessed a significant rise in road accidents in 2024, according to recent data from the highway police. The state recorded 841 more accidents than in 2023, totaling 36,084 incidents.

The high-traffic Mumbai-Pune Expressway saw a dramatic 19% increase in accidents, compounding concerns with a 26% rise in fatalities. In contrast, the Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway reported a decrease in both accidents and fatalities.

Districts such as Dhule showed a 25% surge in fatalities, whereas Wardha noted a 29.2% decrease. Despite the increase in accidents, the overall fatality rate saw a slight decline of 0.20% from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)