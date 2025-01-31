Vedanta's Strategic Demerger Delay: Transforming Future Business Opportunities

In a recent development, Vedanta Ltd, a diversified natural resources company, announced a delay in its demerger plans. Originally scheduled for completion by the end of fiscal year 2025, the demerger process is now expected to conclude by June-July 2023, according to Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel.

The company's decision to revise its demerger timeline follows discussions with stakeholders and lenders. Shareholders and creditors are set to meet next month to decide on the company's proposed plan, which will allow its various business verticals to become separate entities, except for the base metals division that will remain within the parent company.

The proposed demerger aims to restructure the company into independent units, allowing for more strategic freedom and alignment with market demands. This move is anticipated to boost global investment by offering direct opportunities in pure-play companies stemming from India's growth story. Vedanta has committed $1.9 billion in growth capital expenditure across its businesses for the fiscal year 2024.

