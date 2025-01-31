Left Menu

China's Manufacturing Dominance: A Strategic Challenge for India's Growth

The Economic Survey indicates that while India aims to become a developed nation by 2047 with an 8% growth rate, it must tackle challenges arising from China's dominance in manufacturing and strategic sectors. Global trade restrictions further complicate growth, necessitating a reassessment of outsourced manufacturing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:33 IST
China's Manufacturing Dominance: A Strategic Challenge for India's Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's aspiration to transform into a developed nation by 2047 hinges on achieving an 8% growth rate, as underscored by the recent Economic Survey.

However, China's manufacturing might and strategic sector dominance present formidable challenges to this vision. The Economic Survey highlights a significant impact on India's medium-term growth projections due to Chinese imports and global economic shifts.

With over 24,000 new trade restrictions globally since 2020, the survey argues for a global manufacturing reset, moving away from the reliance on China spurred during the globalization era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025