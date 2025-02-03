Technical Glitches in Indian Aviation on a Decline

Technical glitches in Indian aircraft have significantly decreased over the past three years, as reported by the airlines. Between January 2024 and January 2025, 273 glitches were recorded for 10,69,680 flights, a notable drop from the 390 reported in 2023 and 723 in 2022, according to official data released Monday.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu noted the decline in reported glitches, highlighting a positive trend in aircraft safety. He described technical snags as common issues caused by malfunctions in systems or components.

On another note, the government is fostering the development of an aircraft manufacturing ecosystem in India. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol mentioned efforts to boost indigenous production, citing CSIR-NAL's progress with the Hansa - 3 (NG) trainer aircraft and the ongoing Saras Mk2 project.

