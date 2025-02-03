Left Menu

Technical Glitches in Indian Aviation on a Decline

Technical glitches in Indian aircraft have decreased over three years, with 273 reported incidents for over 1 million flights from 2024 to 2025. In 2023, 390 issues were noted, down from 723 in 2022. The government is promoting aircraft manufacturing, with CSIR-NAL developing indigenous aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:22 IST
Technical Glitches in Indian Aviation on a Decline
freighter aircraft Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Technical glitches in Indian aircraft have significantly decreased over the past three years, as reported by the airlines. Between January 2024 and January 2025, 273 glitches were recorded for 10,69,680 flights, a notable drop from the 390 reported in 2023 and 723 in 2022, according to official data released Monday.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu noted the decline in reported glitches, highlighting a positive trend in aircraft safety. He described technical snags as common issues caused by malfunctions in systems or components.

On another note, the government is fostering the development of an aircraft manufacturing ecosystem in India. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol mentioned efforts to boost indigenous production, citing CSIR-NAL's progress with the Hansa - 3 (NG) trainer aircraft and the ongoing Saras Mk2 project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025