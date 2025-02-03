Aegean Anxiety: Santorini Tremors Trigger Mass Exodus

Families hurriedly boarded ferries, while additional flights were arranged to help people leave Santorini on Monday amid a series of tremors shaking the Greek island for a fourth consecutive day.

The quakes, some exceeding a magnitude of 4, originated between the volcanic islands of Santorini and Amorgos in the Aegean Sea, leading to school closures in Santorini and neighboring islands like Ios, Amorgos, and Anafi. Authorities have advised residents to avoid indoor spaces and small ports as disaster response units stand ready.

Local officials note that while permanent residents are used to such events, visitors, including those on the island for work, are choosing to leave. Experts predict the seismic activity will persist for weeks, with heightened vigilance on the island's steep cliffs and popular tourist areas. Additional flights and ferry services were arranged to accommodate the exodus of residents and tourists. Seismic and volcanic experts have recorded mild volcanic activity near Santorini but assert it's unrelated to the recent tremors.

(With inputs from agencies.)