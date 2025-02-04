DEV IT Secures Major Cybersecurity Contracts with US-Based Client

DEV Information Technology Limited, listed on NSE and BSE, has announced the acquisition of two critical cybersecurity contracts from a USA-based enterprise client, expected to bring in an annual revenue of USD 250,000. This achievement underlines the company's growing influence in the global IT and ITeS industry.

The company will offer key cybersecurity services, including compliance guidance to ensure adherence to ISO, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, and 24x7 managed SOC services that utilize advanced tools like Cortex and Azure Sentinel for continuous threat monitoring.

DEV IT attributes this success to its strategic relationship management and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions. Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman of DEV IT, expressed confidence in further scaling their cybersecurity offerings worldwide, viewing these contracts as a testament to their clients' trust and a gateway to future opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)