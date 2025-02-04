Left Menu

DEV IT Secures Major Cybersecurity Contracts with US-Based Client

DEV Information Technology Limited clinches two significant cybersecurity deals with a USA-based enterprise client worth USD 250,000 annually. The contracts involve compliance guidance and 24x7 threat monitoring, reinforcing DEV IT's reputation in delivering top-tier cybersecurity services and paving the way for global expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:19 IST
DEV IT Secures Major Cybersecurity Contracts with US-Based Client
DEV IT Wins Two Cybersecurity Contracts from Leading USA Enterprise. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DEV Information Technology Limited, listed on NSE and BSE, has announced the acquisition of two critical cybersecurity contracts from a USA-based enterprise client, expected to bring in an annual revenue of USD 250,000. This achievement underlines the company's growing influence in the global IT and ITeS industry.

The company will offer key cybersecurity services, including compliance guidance to ensure adherence to ISO, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, and 24x7 managed SOC services that utilize advanced tools like Cortex and Azure Sentinel for continuous threat monitoring.

DEV IT attributes this success to its strategic relationship management and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions. Pranav Pandya, Founder & Chairman of DEV IT, expressed confidence in further scaling their cybersecurity offerings worldwide, viewing these contracts as a testament to their clients' trust and a gateway to future opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025