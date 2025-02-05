Kenya Accelerates Digital Transformation with 15 Digital Innovation Hubs under DigiKen Initiative

Kenya is making bold strides in solidifying its position as a leader in digital innovation and sustainable development with the selection of 15 Digital Innovation Hubs (DiHs) under the UN Joint SDG Fund Programme, DigiKen (Digital Platforms Kenya). This initiative, a collaboration between the United Nations (UN) and the Government of Kenya, is set to revolutionize the country’s digital landscape by fostering entrepreneurship, job creation, and inclusive economic growth.

The DigiKen Programme, spearheaded by the UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya alongside a consortium of UN agencies—UNESCO (lead agency), UNCDF, UN Women, and UNEP—is working in close cooperation with Kenya’s Ministry of Information, Communication, and Digital Economy (MoICDE). Additional partners include:

Kenya School of Government, Directorate of Training and Human Capital Development

Green Digital Innovation Hub (gDiH)

GIZ Digital Transformation Center Kenya

Estonian Centre for International Development

This strategic partnership aims to harness homegrown digital platforms to drive sustainable and inclusive development, ensuring that Kenya’s transition into the digital economy benefits all citizens—especially women, youth, and marginalized communities.

A Vision for a Digitally Empowered Kenya

The Digital Innovation Hubs (DiHs) are not just training centers; they are incubators for Kenya’s digital future. These hubs will serve as engines of innovation, workforce upskilling, and entrepreneurship, empowering local communities and bridging the digital divide.

“Kenya’s Digital Innovation Hubs are crucial for its economic future. Investing in them empowers youth and women with digital skills, fuels innovation, and drives inclusive growth—core components of Kenya’s Vision 2030. The government is firmly committed to supporting these vital engines of progress,” said Eng. John Tanui, MBS, Principal Secretary, MoICDE.

“Digital innovation is a powerful catalyst for sustainable development. Through these 15 Digital Innovation Hubs, we are ensuring that Kenya’s digital transformation is inclusive, equitable, and far-reaching. By empowering young people, women, and marginalized communities, we are not only bridging the digital divide but also unlocking Kenya’s vast potential for homegrown innovation and entrepreneurship,” added Dr. Stephen Jackson, UN Resident Coordinator in Kenya.

Selected Digital Innovation Hubs

Following a nationwide call for applications in December 2024, over 50 submissions were reviewed based on their potential to drive digital innovation, foster entrepreneurship, and empower underserved communities. After a rigorous selection process, the following 15 hubs were chosen as the pioneers of Kenya’s digital revolution:

County-Wide Distribution of Selected Hubs

Busia County – Nambale NG-CDF Ajira Youth Empowerment Centre

Garissa County – Northern Innovation and Empowerment Hub (NieHub)

Isiolo County – Isiolo Youth Innovation Centre

Kilifi County – Kilifi Innovation Hub & Godoma Technical Institute

Kisumu County – WISEHub – Women, Build, Lead, Win & Lake Hub

Mandera County – Mandera Innovation Hub

Mombasa County – Swahili Pot Hub Foundation & Pwani Teknowgalz

Nairobi County – Africa Media Hub - Strathmore University Business School & PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute

Nyeri County – Othaya NGCDF Ajira Youth Empowerment Centre (AYEC)

Tana River County – Kijiji Connect ICT Hub

West Pokot County – Tegla Loroupe Skill-Based Training Center

These hubs will serve as the backbone of Kenya’s digital revolution, bringing technology, training, and entrepreneurship support to underserved and rural communities.

Transformational Benefits of Kenya’s Digital Revolution

The selected hubs will play a pivotal role in advancing Kenya’s sustainable development agenda and ensuring digital transformation benefits are widespread:

Empowering Underserved Groups: These hubs will offer specialized digital skills training tailored to women, youth, and marginalized communities, covering critical areas such as media and information literacy, cybersecurity, AI ethics, and emerging technologies.

Fostering Entrepreneurship: The DiHs will nurture young innovators and startup founders, with a special focus on women-led and youth-driven enterprises. They will provide mentorship, access to capital, and business incubation support to help entrepreneurs scale their ventures.

Promoting Inclusive Growth: By aligning Kenya’s digital transformation with global sustainability standards, these hubs will drive economic inclusion and ensure that the benefits of the digital economy are accessible to all citizens.

The Far-Reaching Impact of DigiKen

The DigiKen Programme is expected to have a monumental impact on Kenya’s digital economy and workforce readiness. The initiative will:

Create 4,500 direct jobs and 20,000 indirect jobs by 2027—stimulating economic growth and workforce participation.

Train over 20,000 government officials and thousands of citizens to lead and participate in Kenya’s digital transformation.

Empower vulnerable groups—ensuring that digital tools and opportunities reach women, youth, and people in marginalized communities.

Foster a new generation of digital entrepreneurs—strengthening Kenya’s position as a regional leader in the global digital economy.

Kenya’s Bold Leap into the Digital Future

The launch of these 15 Digital Innovation Hubs marks a significant milestone in Kenya’s journey towards a digitally-driven, inclusive economy. The collaboration between the UN, the Government of Kenya, and international development partners reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology for economic empowerment and sustainable development.

Through DigiKen, Kenya is not just bridging the digital divide—it is setting the stage to become a leading digital innovation hub in Africa, unlocking opportunities for millions of young people, entrepreneurs, and marginalized communities.

What’s Next?

The implementation phase of the Digital Innovation Hubs will commence in early 2025, with a focus on:

Expanding training and certification programs for digital skills.

Launching startup incubators and innovation accelerators at selected hubs.

Strengthening public-private partnerships to enhance funding opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Establishing research and development collaborations to drive digital advancements.

With a strong foundation in place, Kenya is on the path to becoming a digital powerhouse, fostering innovation, creating jobs, and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital era.