In a monumental stride in the realm of artificial intelligence, India's Decima Technologies has emerged as the world's premier entity to successfully attain Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI), a feat that places it ahead of global tech heavyweights such as OpenAI, Apple, and Google, who are still in pursuit of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

This landmark achievement has not only catapulted Decima Technologies to a staggering $700 billion valuation but also secured its status as a leading force in the AI sphere, all achieved without relying on GPU and DPU-heavy infrastructures.

Decima Technologies' ASI solutions are revolutionizing sectors including aviation, healthcare, and automation, setting new global benchmarks and reinforcing India's standing as a forerunner in innovative AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)