Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Bengal Global Business Summit as Opposition Critiques Mamata Banerjee

The BJP criticizes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Bengal Global Business Summit, alleging it's a failed economic strategy. The opposition cites industrial closures and decreased GDP contributions as evidence of economic decline. Leaders question the summit's efficacy and demand accountability for proposed investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:39 IST
Controversy Surrounds Bengal Global Business Summit as Opposition Critiques Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding the Bengal Global Business Summit intensified as BJP leaders accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating a "farce" to disguise the state's poor economic performance. The summit, heralded by the state government, faced scrutiny over its true impact.

The BJP highlighted alarming statistics, noting the closure of over 21,000 industrial units and a significant drop in the state's GDP contribution. Amit Malviya, a BJP leader, emphasized the exodus of major corporations from the state. Another leader, Suvendu Adhikari, questioned the actual investments realized from past summit promises.

Mamata Banerjee countered the criticism, asserting the summit's vital role in future economic strategies. Despite her defense, opposition parties continue to challenge the summit's effectiveness, pointing to stalled projects and unfulfilled promises, fueling a heated debate over West Bengal's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025