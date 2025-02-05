Controversy Surrounds Bengal Global Business Summit as Opposition Critiques Mamata Banerjee

The controversy surrounding the Bengal Global Business Summit intensified as BJP leaders accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating a "farce" to disguise the state's poor economic performance. The summit, heralded by the state government, faced scrutiny over its true impact.

The BJP highlighted alarming statistics, noting the closure of over 21,000 industrial units and a significant drop in the state's GDP contribution. Amit Malviya, a BJP leader, emphasized the exodus of major corporations from the state. Another leader, Suvendu Adhikari, questioned the actual investments realized from past summit promises.

Mamata Banerjee countered the criticism, asserting the summit's vital role in future economic strategies. Despite her defense, opposition parties continue to challenge the summit's effectiveness, pointing to stalled projects and unfulfilled promises, fueling a heated debate over West Bengal's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)