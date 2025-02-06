Currency Dynamics Amid Global Trade Adjustments

The value of the U.S. dollar plunged to an eight-week low against the yen, while hovering near a one-month low versus sterling on Thursday. This came as fears of a global trade war, which could accelerate inflation, started to wane among investors.

Japan's currency saw a boost from rising expectations of future interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. A central bank official has been advocating for continued rate hikes, following robust wage data. Sterling gained stability despite predictions that the Bank of England will reduce rates by a quarter point later in the day.

Dollar movement remains pivotal as anticipation builds for the release of U.S. payroll data on Friday. Stakeholders foresee a quarter-point cut fully priced for July, with 46.3 basis points of cuts anticipated by December. Meanwhile, the market has priced in a possibility of a quarter-point BOJ hike by September.

(With inputs from agencies.)