Left Menu

Currency Dynamics Amid Global Trade Adjustments

The U.S. dollar weakened against the yen and sterling amid eased fears of a trade war fueled by U.S. tariffs. Investor focus is on possible rate hikes by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve, while the Bank of England may lower rates. Market attention shifts to upcoming U.S. payroll data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 07:41 IST
Currency Dynamics Amid Global Trade Adjustments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The value of the U.S. dollar plunged to an eight-week low against the yen, while hovering near a one-month low versus sterling on Thursday. This came as fears of a global trade war, which could accelerate inflation, started to wane among investors.

Japan's currency saw a boost from rising expectations of future interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. A central bank official has been advocating for continued rate hikes, following robust wage data. Sterling gained stability despite predictions that the Bank of England will reduce rates by a quarter point later in the day.

Dollar movement remains pivotal as anticipation builds for the release of U.S. payroll data on Friday. Stakeholders foresee a quarter-point cut fully priced for July, with 46.3 basis points of cuts anticipated by December. Meanwhile, the market has priced in a possibility of a quarter-point BOJ hike by September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025