Mirage-2000 Pilot's Daring Escape: A Tale of Survival

A Mirage-2000 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district due to a system malfunction. Both pilots ejected safely with minor injuries, subsequently rescued, and admitted to a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivpuri | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Mirage-2000 fighter jet operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed on Thursday in Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh, following a system failure. The aircraft, which had taken off from Gwalior Airbase, crashed into a farmland but both pilots managed to eject safely.

A video capturing post-crash communications revealed the injured pilot borrowing a mobile phone from a local villager to inform an official at Gwalior Airbase. In the footage, the pilot, Jadhav, communicated his location and the state of the crash site.

The IAF has since confirmed the incident via a social media post, citing a snag as the reason for the crash. Both pilots, who sustained minor injuries, were airlifted to a hospital in Gwalior. An official inquiry is now underway to determine the exact cause of the malfunction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

