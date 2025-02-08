Tragic Loss: Alaska Plane Crash Leaves 10 Missing Near Nome

The U.S. Coast Guard in Alaska has discovered the wreckage of a small plane that vanished after experiencing a sudden drop in altitude on Thursday. The tragic crash, with 10 people on board, resulted in the recovery of three bodies while seven remain trapped due to the plane's condition.

Located in snowy terrain 34 miles southeast of Nome, the wreckage was revealed alongside images shared by the Coast Guard. Their statement extended condolences to those impacted by the disaster, which involved a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan en route from Unalakleet.

National Transportation Safety Board officials have initiated an investigation into the crash, which occurred amid poor weather conditions. The plane, operated by Bering Air, was a 150-mile commuter flight that met its tragic end over the icy waters of Norton Sound.

(With inputs from agencies.)