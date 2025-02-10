Left Menu

Global Road Infratech Summit: Paving the Way to Vision Zero

Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo will convene 300 experts worldwide to focus on safer road infrastructure. With the theme 'Vision Zero,' the event emphasizes reducing road accidents to zero through improved design, construction, and intelligent transport systems.

Global Road Infratech Summit: Paving the Way to Vision Zero
Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo is set to draw around 300 road safety and infrastructure specialists from across the globe, as announced by the International Road Federation.

Scheduled for March 6-7, the summit will focus on enhancing governance frameworks for safer road infrastructure, integrating safety into urban planning, optimizing traffic through intelligent infrastructure, and leveraging Intelligent Transport System technologies to boost public transport and road safety.

Under the theme 'Vision Zero: Sustainable Infratech and Policy for Safer Roads,' the event aims to prioritize safety in every aspect of road design and construction, striving towards a future with zero accident fatalities.

