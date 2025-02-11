Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Business Jets Crash at Scottsdale Airport

A fatal incident occurred at Scottsdale Airport when two business jets collided, resulting in the death of at least one person. A Learjet 35A veered off the runway, crashing into a Gulfstream 200. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation and temporarily halted flights at the airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 05:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic accident unfolded at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, leaving at least one person dead following a collision between two business jets.

The incident involved a Learjet 35A that veered off the runway and collided with a Gulfstream 200 on the ramp, according to sources cited by ABC15.

The Federal Aviation Administration has initiated an investigation into the crash and has temporarily stopped inbound flights to the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

