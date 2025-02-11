Tragic Collision: Business Jets Crash at Scottsdale Airport

A tragic accident unfolded at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, leaving at least one person dead following a collision between two business jets.

The incident involved a Learjet 35A that veered off the runway and collided with a Gulfstream 200 on the ramp, according to sources cited by ABC15.

The Federal Aviation Administration has initiated an investigation into the crash and has temporarily stopped inbound flights to the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)