Naming Confusion Sparks Deadly Stampede at New Delhi Station

A tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station was triggered by similar train names, 'Prayagraj Express' and 'Prayagraj Special', causing chaotic movements as passengers rushed between platforms. The incident led to 18 deaths and injuries to 30 others, prompting critical reflection on railway communication protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 20:36 IST
  Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede that claimed 18 lives at the New Delhi Railway Station has been attributed to confusion over similar train names, 'Prayagraj Express' and 'Prayagraj Special'. Officials confirm the chaos ensued after passengers rushed to a different platform following announcements, leading to overcrowding on the stairs.

Authorities report that due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh event, special train operations have been frequent, exacerbating the situation. Passengers waiting for the 'Prayagraj Express' moved hurriedly to platform 12 after hearing about the 'Prayagraj Special', intensifying the rush and resulting in a stampede.

The Railway Ministry has since announced compensation for victims of this tragic incident, with 18 fatalities and several injuries reported. This event casts a spotlight on the need for clearer railway communication efforts, especially during times of increased passenger volume.

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

