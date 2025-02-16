Naming Confusion Sparks Deadly Stampede at New Delhi Station

A tragic stampede that claimed 18 lives at the New Delhi Railway Station has been attributed to confusion over similar train names, 'Prayagraj Express' and 'Prayagraj Special'. Officials confirm the chaos ensued after passengers rushed to a different platform following announcements, leading to overcrowding on the stairs.

Authorities report that due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh event, special train operations have been frequent, exacerbating the situation. Passengers waiting for the 'Prayagraj Express' moved hurriedly to platform 12 after hearing about the 'Prayagraj Special', intensifying the rush and resulting in a stampede.

The Railway Ministry has since announced compensation for victims of this tragic incident, with 18 fatalities and several injuries reported. This event casts a spotlight on the need for clearer railway communication efforts, especially during times of increased passenger volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)