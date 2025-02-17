Japan's Economic Surge: Business Spending Fuels Unexpected Growth

Japan posted an impressive annualized 2.8% economic growth in the October-December 2023 quarter, as revealed by government figures on Monday, largely driven by robust business spending and exceeding analysts' predictions. The vibrant domestic demand appears to underpin recovery efforts in the globe's fourth-largest economy amid concerns over U.S. trade policies.

This upward trajectory potentially strengthens the Bank of Japan's resolve to continue hiking interest rates, aligned with their monetary policy stabilization plans. Notably, the annual economic expansion rate outshone the 1.0% median gain expected, signaling greater momentum compared to the revised 1.7% growth in the prior quarter.

Reflecting a promising domestic consumption landscape, private consumption modestly increased by 0.1% despite anticipations of a decline, although rising food prices have tempered household spending enthusiasm. Analysts remain cautious over inflation impacts that might disrupt a complete rebound in personal consumption. Meanwhile, capital spending, pivotal for private demand-led growth, witnessed a 0.5% increment, challenging higher market expectations. The external trade balance also made a positive turnaround, contributing significantly to growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)