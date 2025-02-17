Left Menu

Japan's Economic Surge: Business Spending Fuels Unexpected Growth

Japan's economy grew by an annualized 2.8% in the last quarter of 2023, surpassing expectations and supported by strong business investments. The Bank of Japan may persist with interest rate hikes amid solid domestic demand, even as global trade tensions linger. Private consumption rose, but rising costs remain a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 05:45 IST
Japan's Economic Surge: Business Spending Fuels Unexpected Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan posted an impressive annualized 2.8% economic growth in the October-December 2023 quarter, as revealed by government figures on Monday, largely driven by robust business spending and exceeding analysts' predictions. The vibrant domestic demand appears to underpin recovery efforts in the globe's fourth-largest economy amid concerns over U.S. trade policies.

This upward trajectory potentially strengthens the Bank of Japan's resolve to continue hiking interest rates, aligned with their monetary policy stabilization plans. Notably, the annual economic expansion rate outshone the 1.0% median gain expected, signaling greater momentum compared to the revised 1.7% growth in the prior quarter.

Reflecting a promising domestic consumption landscape, private consumption modestly increased by 0.1% despite anticipations of a decline, although rising food prices have tempered household spending enthusiasm. Analysts remain cautious over inflation impacts that might disrupt a complete rebound in personal consumption. Meanwhile, capital spending, pivotal for private demand-led growth, witnessed a 0.5% increment, challenging higher market expectations. The external trade balance also made a positive turnaround, contributing significantly to growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025