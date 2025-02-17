Left Menu

India's Safeguard Duty: A Temporary Shield Against Chinese Steel Influx

A report by HDFC Securities suggests that the Indian government's imposition of safeguard duties on steel imports will primarily impact imports from China, offering limited relief to domestic producers. While Free Trade Agreements with other nations minimize the impact, the measure aims to protect India's steel industry from a surge of cheap Chinese steel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:13 IST
India's Safeguard Duty: A Temporary Shield Against Chinese Steel Influx
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's consideration of safeguard duties on steel imports is forecasted to have a limited effect on the domestic steel industry, according to a report by HDFC Securities.

This report indicates that around 62% of steel imports come from countries with which India maintains Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), thus minimizing their impact on these imports.

Nonetheless, the report emphasizes the potential of such duties to mitigate the influx of Chinese steel, which has been underpriced due to a slump in China's domestic market demand.

The safeguard duty aims to elevate the cost of imported steel, making domestically-produced steel more competitive, especially against Chinese exports that do not benefit from FTA exemptions.

This has become crucial as cheap Chinese steel imports have severely undercut Indian steelmakers, affecting sales and profits.

Despite India's significant growth in steel production capacity from 1 million MT in 1947 to a projected 180 million MT by FY24, domestic consumption remains below international averages, signaling opportunities for growth.

Moreover, with rural consumption trailing, initiatives for rural development and infrastructure investment could catalyze further demand.

The National Steel Policy projects an increase in India's per capita steel consumption to 158 kg by FY31, as the nation strides towards urbanization and industrialization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025