Campa Cola Boosts UAE Reach with Noon Minutes E-Commerce Deal

Reliance Consumer Goods Limited's beverage brand, Campa, has forged a strategic agreement with 'noon Minutes,' an e-commerce platform, to ensure rapid delivery of Campa products in the United Arab Emirates. This partnership is designed to enhance consumer accessibility while bolstering noon Minutes' beverage portfolio.

Following its triumphant launch at Gulfood 2025, Campa Cola will now be available exclusively via noon Minutes across the UAE, offering seamless online access with delivery in under 15 minutes. Ali Kafil-Hussain, Chief of Staff at noon, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, 'At noon Minutes, we're proud to be the go-to destination for top brands, giving customers instant access to the products they love. Campa Cola, with its iconic legacy, is a perfect addition to our portfolio.'

The partnership leverages noon's advanced logistics capabilities to meet growing demands for convenience, significantly scaling Campa's presence in the region. Ketan Mody, COO of Reliance Consumer Products Limited, highlighted the importance of e-commerce strategy in expanding their consumer base as they debut Campa products, including Campa Cola, Campa Lemon, and Campa Orange, exclusively on the noon superapp.

