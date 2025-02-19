Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives of Father and Son

A tragic accident on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway left two individuals dead and two others injured when an unidentified vehicle struck them on Wednesday. The collision claimed the lives of 75-year-old Ashok Mehra and his 44-year-old son, Kunal Mehra, while their daughter, Shilpa Mehra, and an acquaintance, Dinesh Kapoor, sustained injuries.

The incident occurred near Moti Mahal Dhaba in the Delhupur area. The victims, residents of Delhi, were en route to Prayagraj from Ayodhya when they decided to stop their vehicle by the roadside. As they stood on the highway shoulder, the tragic collision unfolded, leaving them severely injured and ending two lives.

Authorities rushed the victims to a medical college, where Ashok and Kunal were declared dead. The two surviving victims were referred to AIIMS Rae Bareli for further treatment. Police have begun an investigation to identify the vehicle involved in this devastating incident, as the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)