Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives of Father and Son

A fatal accident on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway resulted in the deaths of a father and son. Two other individuals were injured when an unknown vehicle collided with them. The victims were transported to a medical facility where the fatalities were confirmed, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:50 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Lives of Father and Son
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway left two individuals dead and two others injured when an unidentified vehicle struck them on Wednesday. The collision claimed the lives of 75-year-old Ashok Mehra and his 44-year-old son, Kunal Mehra, while their daughter, Shilpa Mehra, and an acquaintance, Dinesh Kapoor, sustained injuries.

The incident occurred near Moti Mahal Dhaba in the Delhupur area. The victims, residents of Delhi, were en route to Prayagraj from Ayodhya when they decided to stop their vehicle by the roadside. As they stood on the highway shoulder, the tragic collision unfolded, leaving them severely injured and ending two lives.

Authorities rushed the victims to a medical college, where Ashok and Kunal were declared dead. The two surviving victims were referred to AIIMS Rae Bareli for further treatment. Police have begun an investigation to identify the vehicle involved in this devastating incident, as the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025