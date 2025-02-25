IndiGo Soars Higher with Wide-Body Boeing 787-9 on Delhi-Bangkok Route
IndiGo will start operating the leased Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 1. The airline is expanding its fleet to meet rising air traffic demands, with plans to receive A321 XLRs next year and A350s by 2027. The expansion aligns with India's growing aviation sector.
IndiGo is set to begin operations with a leased wide-body Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Delhi-Bangkok route starting March 1, amidst plans for significant fleet expansion. The move comes as the airline seeks to accommodate the increasing demand for air travel.
The temporary induction of the Boeing 787-9 from Norse Atlantic complements IndiGo's strategy as it awaits the delivery of longer-range A321 XLRs and wide-body A350s, slated for next year and 2027, respectively. This fleet enhancement is part of IndiGo's ambitious international expansion plan.
Airline CEO Pieter Elbers emphasized IndiGo's readiness to lead as India's aviation sector rapidly transforms. He noted the significance of beginning operations between Delhi and Bangkok, with future plans to shift to Europe by mid-summer, bolstered by a fleet of over 400 aircraft handling around 2,200 daily flights.
