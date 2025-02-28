Left Menu

Japanese Stocks Face Largest Foreign Outflow in Five Months

Japanese stocks experienced the largest foreign outflow in nearly five months, impacted by a stronger yen, rising inflation concerns, and uncertainties over U.S. tariff policies. The Nikkei share average fell to a five-month low. Meanwhile, Japanese long-term bonds saw net inflows, contrasting with offshore equities and foreign debt securities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 10:15 IST
Japanese Stocks Face Largest Foreign Outflow in Five Months
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japanese stocks encountered their largest foreign outflow in nearly five months, totaling 1.04 trillion yen, affected by a strengthened yen, intensifying inflationary concerns, and uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff decisions. According to the Ministry of Finance, this marked the largest weekly net sale since September 2024.

The Nikkei share average tumbled to a five-month low of 37,084.44 on Friday, impacted by chip-related stocks. Nvidia's promising growth forecast failed to boost market sentiment. Despite the sell-off, Japanese long-term bonds managed to attract 438 billion yen in net inflows for the second consecutive week, while short-term bills faced 478.4 billion yen in outflows.

Japanese investors modestly increased their overseas equities by 19.7 billion yen, following a substantial 345.4 billion yen buy the week before. Conversely, they executed a net sale of 200.8 billion yen in long-term foreign debt securities, breaking a two-week buying streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025