Chhattisgarh's Economic Surge: GSDP and Per Capita Income on the Rise

Chhattisgarh's GSDP is projected to grow at 7.51% in 2024-25, reaching Rs 3,29,752 crore. The state's per capita income is expected to rise to Rs 1,62,870. Agriculture, industry, and service sectors show promising growth, with GSDP at current prices increasing by 10.89%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:33 IST
Chhattisgarh is on track for solid economic growth, with its GSDP expected to expand by 7.51% as per the Economic Survey Report presented in the state assembly. The state's per capita income is anticipated to rise to Rs 1,62,870 in the 2024-25 fiscal, reflecting a 9.37% increase.

The report by Planning, Economics, and Statistics Department Minister OP Chaudhary highlighted that the state's GSDP, calculated at constant prices (base year 2011-12), will likely achieve a total of Rs 3,29,752 crore for 2024-25. This marks a notable leap from the previous fiscal's quick estimates of Rs 3,06,712 crore.

The report further disclosed anticipations of a 5.38% growth in agriculture and allied sectors and a 6.92% rise in the industry sector. Meanwhile, the service sector is poised for an 8.54% increase. Additionally, the GSDP at current prices is set to reach Rs 5,67,880 crore, climbing by 10.89% from 2023-24 estimates.

