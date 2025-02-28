Chhattisgarh's Economic Surge: GSDP and Per Capita Income on the Rise

Chhattisgarh is on track for solid economic growth, with its GSDP expected to expand by 7.51% as per the Economic Survey Report presented in the state assembly. The state's per capita income is anticipated to rise to Rs 1,62,870 in the 2024-25 fiscal, reflecting a 9.37% increase.

The report by Planning, Economics, and Statistics Department Minister OP Chaudhary highlighted that the state's GSDP, calculated at constant prices (base year 2011-12), will likely achieve a total of Rs 3,29,752 crore for 2024-25. This marks a notable leap from the previous fiscal's quick estimates of Rs 3,06,712 crore.

The report further disclosed anticipations of a 5.38% growth in agriculture and allied sectors and a 6.92% rise in the industry sector. Meanwhile, the service sector is poised for an 8.54% increase. Additionally, the GSDP at current prices is set to reach Rs 5,67,880 crore, climbing by 10.89% from 2023-24 estimates.

