India to Showcase Technological Leadership at MWC 2025

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia is set to represent India at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, a prominent global event for mobile technologies and telecommunications. From March 3 to March 6, 2025, the MWC will be a hub for new advancements in 5G, AI, 6G, and quantum technologies, highlighting the next generation of mobile innovations.

The Ministry of Communications has announced that during this prestigious gathering, Minister Scindia will engage with key international figures, including industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. A highlight of his visit will be the unveiling of the curtainraiser for the India Mobile Congress 2025 and the inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion, where 38 Indian telecom manufacturers will display their advanced hardware and software solutions.

This participation underscores India's assertive role in the global digital and mobile landscape, emphasizing the nation's commitment to innovation and international collaboration. Minister Scindia's presence at MWC 2025 will also feature his addressing sessions on global tech governance and the balance between innovation and regulation, reinforcing India's position as a burgeoning technology hub on the world stage.

