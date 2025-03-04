RBI Faces Challenges in Balancing Liquidity as Banking Deficit Persists

The Reserve Bank of India is grappling with a notable liquidity shortage, expected to require an injection of Rs 1 lakh crore by March, according to a new report by State Bank of India researchers. As of February's end, the deficit was approximately Rs 1.6 lakh crore, painting a concerning picture for the financial system.

This liquidity crunch, described as one of the worst in a decade, has banks reeling from a consistent shortfall, driven by factors like substantial foreign portfolio investor outflows and the maturing of forward transactions. The SBI report predicts that Rs 1 trillion more will be necessary to stabilize the situation.

To counter the tight liquidity, the RBI has employed strategies such as variable rate repo auctions, open market operations, and dollar-rupee swaps. However, with rising credit demand and tax outflows exacerbating the situation, further measures may be required despite the recent reduction in the repo rate.

(With inputs from agencies.)