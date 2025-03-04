Trade Wars Escalate: Trump's Tariffs Shake Global Markets

New U.S. tariffs led by President Trump have sparked international tension, with a 25% duty on imports from Mexico and Canada and increased tariffs on Chinese goods. These measures, meant to curb fentanyl flow, have opened significant trade conflicts.

Canada and China have responded with tariffs of their own. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced 25% duties on U.S. imports, while China imposed tariffs on U.S. agricultural products, aiming directly at key sectors.

With potential recessions on the horizon, experts warn of significant economic disruptions. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce highlighted the adverse effects on consumer costs and supply chains, calling for policy reassessment amid fluctuating international relations.

