Strategic Expansion: Gemini Edibles and Sree Annapoorna Forge Strong Alliance

In a strategic business move, Gemini Edibles and Fats India, based in Hyderabad, has acquired a controlling stake in Sree Annapoorna Foods, a Coimbatore-based company known for its high-quality spices and meal mixes. This acquisition signals Gemini's foray into the spice industry through the newly formed joint venture, GEF Foods India Pvt Ltd.

Gemini Edibles, a subsidiary of Golden Agri-Resources, currently excels in the edible oils sector under its 'Freedom' brand. Senior Vice President Chandra Shekhara Reddy outlined the anticipated synergies, highlighting plans to leverage cross-selling opportunities and expand market reach alongside Sree Annapoorna's 50-year legacy in spice processing.

Financial projections are optimistic; GEF Foods aims to achieve Rs 100 crore in its inaugural year. The collaboration comes when the branded spices market in Tamil Nadu and South India is on a growth trajectory, with substantial investments already funneled into strengthening manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

