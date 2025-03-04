Bayer CEO Under Pressure: Will Anderson's Strategies Revive the Company's Fortunes?

As Bayer prepares to announce its quarterly results, CEO Bill Anderson is under increasing pressure from investors to turn around the company's performance. Despite efforts to streamline operations and reconsider breaking up business segments, shareholders express doubt over Anderson's progress amid ongoing challenges, including a decline in earnings.

Inheriting complex issues like U.S. lawsuits related to glyphosate and setbacks in drug development, Anderson's tenure, starting mid-2023, has been fraught with difficulties. With recent disappointments in global agriculture markets, vital for Bayer's Crop Science, the pressure mounts for significant achievements to boost the flagging share price.

The upcoming fourth-quarter results are crucial, as Anderson must demonstrate decisive action to sway investor confidence. While market trends offer some hope, Bayer faces specific challenges, notably the delay in U.S. approval of new soy seeds. Analysts predict a continued decline in adjusted operating income, underscoring urgent needs for strategic success.

